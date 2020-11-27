Donna Ullman, 92, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Apfel Funeral Home. The Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. before the service. Burial will be at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Donna was born May 22, 1928, in Wood River, to Charles and Blanche (Hodges) Williams. She grew up and received her education in Wood River.
She was united in marriage to Michael "Ben" Ullman on May 9, 1952. To this union were born seven children. They lived in Grand Island until moving to the Tecumseh/Pawnee City area in southeast Nebraska, then later moved back to the Grand Island area.
Besides raising her children, Donna worked various jobs. She was employed by the ordnance plant; owned her own shops as a beautician; and then later received her CNA and MA and worked as a caregiver.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed crocheting, dancing, candy making, playing pool and working puzzles.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Mike Ullman of Kearney, Chuck (Pam) Ullman of Salol, Minn., Teresa (Toby) Ullman-Shepherd of Grand Island, Julie (Tony) Trautman of Grand Island, Walt (Anna) Ullman of Goose Creek, S.C., Barb (Paul) Haack of Gibbon, and Phil (Cristie) Ullman of Gibbon; 19 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; sister, Hope Wescoatt of Colorado; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Berniece and Precious; her former husband, Michael "Ben" Ullman; and a brother-in-law, Pete Wescoatt.
.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 27, 2020.