ALDA - Thomas "Tom" Garrison, 78, of Alda, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his home.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Evangelical Free Church with Dan Brenton officiating.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the E-Free Church, the Salvation Army or the Billie Graham Evangelistic Association.
Tom was born Dec. 8, 1941, in Holdrege, the son of Lowell and Helen (Aldinger) Garrison. He graduated from Bertrand High School and attended two years of college at the Metropolitan Technical Institute in Texas.
On July 25, 1960, he was united in marriage to Barb Arehart. They roamed the state before making their home in Alda, where he began Garrison Construction.
He was a dedicated member of the Evangelical Free Church in Grand Island, and of the NRA.
Tom was a skilled woodworker and created many shelves, cedar chest and doll houses for grandkids and children. He took pride in keeping his two-acre yard neat and the flowers flourishing. He loved his family and adored his grandchildren.
He is survived by his love, Barb, of Alda; children, Tom (Lori) Garrison Jr. of Wilmington, N.C., Tim Garrison of Alda, Kristie (Scott) Lundgren of Scott City, Kan., Brad (Melanie) Garrison of Wichita, Kan.; grandchildren, Kendra (Trent) Witthuhn, Brandon Garrison, Rachael Garrison, Jeremy Garrison, Whitney (Clark) Goldston, Jamie Garrison, and Michael M. Garrison; great-grandchildren, Isabel, Juliet and Jack Garrison, and Marot Goldston; sister, Linda (Gary) Schroeder of Henderson, Nev.; brother, James (Kathy) Garrison of Gillette, Wyo.; along with numerous extended family and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents.
Online remembrances may be left for Tom's family at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 27, 2020.