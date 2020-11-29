Frederick L. "Fred" Massing, 85, of Grand Island died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Fred requested to be cremated. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Leo's Catholic Church. The Rev. Donald A. Buhrman will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Curran Funeral Chapel, with a vigil service at 7. CDC recommended guidelines will be followed at both the visitation and funeral mass and masks are required. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Fred was born Oct. 13, 1935, at St. Joseph, Mo. He was the son of Fred A. and Juanita Marie (Williams) Massing.

Survivors of the immediate family include four sons and daughters-in-law, Steven and Carol Massing of Lincoln, Gregory and Kindy Massing of Grand Island, Christopher and Karen Massing of Aurora and Mitchel and Lorie Massing of Grand Island; a daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Arthur May of Grand Island; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Allen and Lee Ann Robertson of Lawrence, Kan.; sister-in-law, Doris Husman of Lindsay, Texas; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Fred is also survived by his second wife Pat's children and spouses, Shannon and Jamie Placke of Grand Island, Simon Placke of Palmer, Ben and Lacey Placke of St. Libory, Tony and Sarah Placke of St. Libory, Jennifer Negrete of Peoria, Ariz., and Vincent and Nicole Placke of St. Libory.

Fred grew up in St. Joseph, Mo., for five years, moving to Marysville, Kan., and then to Grand Island in 1941. He graduated from St. Mary's in 1953. He attended Creighton University for a year. He married Linda L. Robertson on March 8, 1956, at Grand Island. They lived in Doniphan, Fullerton and returned to Grand Island in 1978. Fred was employed with the State of Nebraska as a Factory Built Housing Inspector since 1975. Linda died Feb. 1, 2005.

Fred married Patricia J. "Pat" (Thompson) Placke on June 18, 2014, at St. Mary's Cathedral. They lived in Grand Island. Pat died Feb. 16, 2018.

Fred enjoyed walking, exercising, dancing, reading, golf, attending baseball games and was an avid Husker football fan and collector of Husker memorabilia. He was super proud of his "Go Big Red" room in his home.

He was a member of St. Leo's Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Eagles, Platt Duetsche Society and Saddle Club.

Memorials are to Central Catholic Foundation or St. Francis Oncology.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Linda and Pat; infant son, Anthony Lee; grandchildren, Josh Massing and Amy McCracken; brother, James Lewis Massing; and brother-in-law, Ernst Husman.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 29, 2020.