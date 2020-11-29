GREELEY, Colo. - Nancy "Sam" Huet, 68, of Greeley, Colo., went to be with the Lord on Nov. 12, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at United Methodist Church of Johnstown, 108 King Ave, Johnstown, CO 80534. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sam's name to United Methodist Church of Johnstown.
The celebration of life ceremony will be online for those individuals who are unable to attend and a link will be provided on NCCcremation.com.
Sam was born in Grand Island to Malcom and Ara (Schuman) Ranslem on Sept. 18, 1952.
On April 8, 1972, in Grand Island, Sam married the love of her life, Earl Huet.
Sam lived a full life and was proud to be able to spend it as a homemaker and working in the retail sector. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Sam was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Most of all, she loved her family and instilled in her sons strong values that have served them well.
Sam was devout in her faith. She had a loving personality and always made people around her feel loved. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Sam is survived by her father; her husband; sons, Cody (Melanie) and Christopher (Julie) Huet; grandchildren, Christian (Marian), Aidyn, Quinton, Kaitlynn, Dahvian, Evelynn and Thea Huet, and AmberRose Wall; a great-grandchild, Araseli Huet; sister, Niki (Robert) Williams; niece, Renee Williams; father-in-law, Robert White; and a large loving extended family.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 29, 2020.