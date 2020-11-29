BROOKVILLE, Kan. - John M. Hillis Sr., 80, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the graveside in the Cedarview Cemetery in Doniphan.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to son, Todd, at 4111 Driftwood Drive, Grand Island, NE, 68803.
Formerly of Grand Island, John was born July 23, 1940, in Rockwell, Iowa, and grew up in the Rockwell and Sheffield area. He is the son of Roy and Ruth (Wickwire) Hillis.
He married Lorraine Rudolph on Aug. 1, 1964. He served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1969 and after discharge worked with his father's trucking company hauling rock. He continued as a professional truck driver with other companies, Rollie Hankis, Walnut Grove Feeds and Mail Carriers of Atlanta. He moved to Grand Island in 1984, working for Sunglower/Crete Trucking from 1984-2010 and earning recognition for 2 million miles driven.
His wife, Lorraine, died in 2008.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, John Hillis Jr. of Brookville, Kan., and Todd (Deb) Hillis of Grand Island. He has six grandkids, Dustin Hillis, Tiffani Hillis (JD Pomplun), Cortnie Hillis, Samantha(Matt) Johnson, Darren Hillis, and Jayden Hillis; 11 great-grandkids: Haylee, Emma, Jestani, Nataleeah, Shaelynn, Avanna, Dylan, Blake, Abel, Preston and Rilee; and a sister Anna (Steve) Jicka.
The Ryan Mortuary in Salina, Kan., is in charge of arrangements. www.ryanmortuary.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 29, 2020.