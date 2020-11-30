GILTNER - Esther Colburn, 80, formerly of Giltner, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Westfield Quality Care of Aurora.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Giltner with the Rev. Loras Grell celebrating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a rosary service at 7. More details will follow later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 30, 2020.