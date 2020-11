ALDA - Dennis "Galen" Keas, 70, of Alda died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at CHI St. Francis Medical Center.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island, with the Rev. Trudy Hanke officiating. Burial with military honors will follow.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Apfel Funeral Home. More details will follow later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 30, 2020.