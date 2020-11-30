SHELTON - Ray K. Lee, 72, of Shelton died Nov. 28, 2020, at CHI St. Francis Medical Center after a long health battle.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. The Rev. Carla Gunn will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow at the Shelton Cemetery. The family encourages friends to a drive-by time at 12:15 p.m. at the cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Grand Island Apfel Funeral Home. More information will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 30, 2020.