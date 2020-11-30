Menu
Search
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ray K. Lee
DIED
November 28, 2020
SHELTON - Ray K. Lee, 72, of Shelton died Nov. 28, 2020, at CHI St. Francis Medical Center after a long health battle.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. The Rev. Carla Gunn will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow at the Shelton Cemetery. The family encourages friends to a drive-by time at 12:15 p.m. at the cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Grand Island Apfel Funeral Home. More information will appear later.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.