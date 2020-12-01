Pearl Elizabeth Leverington, 79, of Grand Island passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Due to citywide mandate, masks are required for both the visitation and the service.
Pearl was born Oct. 11, 1941, in rural Custer County, the daughter of George and Sophronia (Golden) Griffin. She attended school in Berwyn before graduating from Broken Bow High School.
On Dec. 23, 1960, Pearl married Kenneth W. Leverington. The couple resided in Broken Bow for a few years before relocating to Grand Island in 1967.
For several years Pearl volunteered for the American Red Cross. She later worked in the kitchen at Grand Island Senior High. However, Pearl mostly took care of her grandchildren and friends' children so their parents could work outside the home. She enjoyed her babysitting along with her love of baking. Her family will forever remember her delicious chocolate cake. In her free time, Pearl enjoyed craft shows and garage sales.
Those who will cherish her memory include her husband of nearly 60 years, Kenneth; her children, Guy (Pat) Leverington, Tina Ullman, Rick Leverington (Mary Strawder) and Melissa Leverington, all of Grand Island; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Rodrick "Bud" Golden.
Memorials are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation
.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 1, 2020.