Menu
Search
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Pearl Elizabeth Leverington
1941 - 2020
BORN
October 11, 1941
DIED
November 27, 2020
Pearl Elizabeth Leverington, 79, of Grand Island passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Due to citywide mandate, masks are required for both the visitation and the service.
Pearl was born Oct. 11, 1941, in rural Custer County, the daughter of George and Sophronia (Golden) Griffin. She attended school in Berwyn before graduating from Broken Bow High School.
On Dec. 23, 1960, Pearl married Kenneth W. Leverington. The couple resided in Broken Bow for a few years before relocating to Grand Island in 1967.
For several years Pearl volunteered for the American Red Cross. She later worked in the kitchen at Grand Island Senior High. However, Pearl mostly took care of her grandchildren and friends' children so their parents could work outside the home. She enjoyed her babysitting along with her love of baking. Her family will forever remember her delicious chocolate cake. In her free time, Pearl enjoyed craft shows and garage sales.
Those who will cherish her memory include her husband of nearly 60 years, Kenneth; her children, Guy (Pat) Leverington, Tina Ullman, Rick Leverington (Mary Strawder) and Melissa Leverington, all of Grand Island; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Rodrick "Bud" Golden.
Memorials are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE 68801
Dec
3
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Deepest sympathies.
Robert Leverington
November 30, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Lanita Svitak
Friend
November 30, 2020
Pearl always opened her door to all us when we were younger I spent many hours in that yellow house on Saint Paul Rd. You will be missed by many. May you rest in peace Pearl. Prayers to the Leverington family.
Lanita Svitak
November 29, 2020
I made creamed cucumbers & onions from our leftover veggies. I know Pearl always added the leftovers to the table. I have always thought of Pearl many times as an adult because of leftovers.
Shira Utley
November 29, 2020
Pearl was a wonderful lady. She was loved by many. She will be deeply missed. Deepest sympathy to the Leverington family. R. I. P. Pearl.
Dennis L Lange
November 29, 2020