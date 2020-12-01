Ray S. Rodriguez, 62, of Grand Island passed away on Nov. 21, 2020, at Bryan LGH West Campus in Lincoln.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a service will be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Ray was born on April 4, 1958, in Grand Island to Ralph and Dora (Salinas) Moncada. He was raised and received his education in Grand Forks, N.D. Ray attended college, earning a drafting degree in architecture.
In his spare time, he enjoyed restoring old cars, collecting antiques, rummage sales and gardening.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Tony (Juanita), Megan and Mitch; grandchildren, Quentin, Talon, Cody, Brenna and Breckly; siblings, Daniel (Tony), Mary (Frank) and Charlie; and his parents.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Connie.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
