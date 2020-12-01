ST. PAUL - Evelyn Delilah (Hurst) McIntyre, 103, of Wolbach and St. Paul died on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Hillcrest Hospice in Papillion.
Due to COVID-19, graveside services will be held at the Hillside Cemetery in Wolbach. The Rev. Mike Anderson will be officiating. For the safety of others, a celebration of her life will be held when restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church, PO Box 23, Wolbach, NE 68882.
Evelyn was born on March 24, 1917, in Atchinson County, Mo., near Westboro, the daughter of Charles Leonard and Betty (Bower) Hurst. She moved as a child with her parents to Columbus, where she completed her grade school education. In 1929, the family moved to a farm near Wolbach, where she graduated from Wolbach High School.
Evelyn taught for 12 years in the rural schools and was the Head Start teacher in Wolbach for eight years.
Evelyn Hurst and Milo Bernard McIntyre were married April 2, 1938, in Wayne. They farmed in the Wolbach vicinity for 57 years. On July 5, 1995, they moved to Springfield, where they built a hillside home and large Dressage Ranch horse facility. They lived there until March 6, 1999, when they moved to a condo in St. Paul, which allowed them to spend summers at their Wolbach farm home.
Evelyn was a devoted, lifetime member of the Wolbach United Methodist Church. She was actively involved with their Women's Society, creating themes and artistic decor for the Community Room, serving at numerous luncheons and many times delivering the sermon on United Methodist Women Sundays.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Dr. Leonard Jay McIntyre and Carol of Sun Lakes, Ariz., Robert McIntyre and Viola of Grapevine, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Linda "Sharon" and Gary Teply of Springfield; grandchildren, Heather (Bill) Woodward, Trevor (Holly) McIntyre, Thyrsa Rhodes, Maria McIntyre, Russel (Mandy) Teply, Ryan (Jami) Teply and Rachel Teply; great-grandchildren, Bailey, Braydon, Isabelle and Camden Teply, Lynden, Myla and Kellan Woodward, Hayden and Cameron Rhodes, and Kaleb and Kayleen Teply.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard; sisters, Dorothy Brown and Doris Finney; and nephews, Troy and Todd Eastwood.
