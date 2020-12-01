Donald and Marie Stoltenberg, both 90, of Grand Island are together in their eternal home. Their passing occurred as a result of COVID-19. Marie passed on Nov. 21, 2020, and Donald on Nov. 25, 2020, both at CHI Health St. Francis.
Private family graveside services will be in the Phillips Cemetery. The Rev. William Pavuk will officiate. Military honors for Donald will be rendered by the U.S. Army and the United Veterans Honor Guards. A Celebration of Life service for all of us will be held at a later date.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, St. Pauls Lutheran Church or the Hall County Hero Flight for the new State Veterans Cemetery.
Donald was born Aug. 11, 1930, on the family farm northwest of Grand Island, the son of Fred and Emma (Wegner) Stoltenberg. He was baptized and confirmed at Messiah Lutheran Church in Grand Island. He attended District 18 country school, not reaching high school as he had to help on the farm. His greatest pride was getting his GED in 1987.
On Dec. 4, 1951, Don was drafted into the U.S. Army. He spent 16 months in Germany as a Radio Operator during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 13, 1953. He was very proud of this service to his county.
Rosanna Marie Obermeier, the daughter of Henry and Ida (Sundermeier) Obermeier, was born on the family farm near Giltner on Oct. 18, 1930. She was baptized on Nov. 23, 1930, and confirmed on April 2, 1944, all at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island.
Marie attended a country school for four years and then went on to attend Giltner Grade School and High School, graduating in 1947. Marie took Normal and Professional Training in high school. At the age of 16 she taught in a one-room country school for three years in Hamilton County.
Don met Marie Obermeier at the Glovera Ballroom, where they spent many nights dancing to polkas and modern music. They were married on Aug. 19, 1951, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island. This year they celebrated 69 years of their life together. This union was blessed with children: Janet, Dennis, Wayne, and Colleen.
Following Don's military service, they farmed on the home place.
Don was very active in 4-H as a leader helping his children with livestock. He served on the 4-H Council, helping at the Hall County Fair and the Grand Island Farmers Union Co-op Board. He also served on the Northwest High School Board for 20 years. Don was also on the Northwest School Foundation Board.
Marie was involved in 4-H as a young girl and won several trips. She was a busy mom, serving as a 4-H leader and helping at the fair. She was a member of the Merry Ladies Extension Club and the Platt Duetsche Ladies Society. She was especially known for her famous potato salad by her family.
They were involved in all their children's and grandchildren's activities all the way through college. Their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of their lives. Together, their enjoyments included bowling, ballroom dancing, cards and dominos. They were both greeters at church for 50 years. During retirement they loved to travel to Hawaii, Alaska and many other states.
Survivors include their children, Janet (Allen) Boltz of Aurora, Dennis (Kris) Stoltenberg, Wayne (Mary) Stoltenberg and Colleen (Bryan) Stutzman, all of Grand Island; grandchildren, Jason (Darci) Boltz, Amy (Eric) Earl, Terra (Evan) Brown, Tyler (Michaela) Stoltenberg, Travis (Alexis) Stoltenberg, Tiffanie (Tim) Landon, Trevor Stoltenberg, Ashley Stoltenberg (Philippe Chapados), Julie (Joel) Moore, Patrick Stoltenberg, Amanda (Ronnie) Hodges, Jared (Kaylee) Stutzman and Ethan (Kayla) Stutzman; and 22 great-grandchildren. Other survivors include her brother, Henry (Sue) Obermeier, and sisters-in-law, Lois Plate, Shirley Obermeier and LaMae Stoltenberg.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Marvin Stoltenberg and Eunice (Stoltenberg) Becker. Marie was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Raymond, Paul, Clarence, Elmer and Dale Obermeier, and infant brothers, Wilbur and Dean.
