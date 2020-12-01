Menu
Ray Lee
1948 - 2020
BORN
February 3, 1948
DIED
November 28, 2020
SHELTON - Ray Lee, 72, of Shelton died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis after a long health battle.
Funeral service for the family will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island, with the Rev. Carla Gunn officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Shelton Cemetery, with a drive-by visitation from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Shelton Legion baseball and the family for later designation. A livestream of the service will be available on the Apfel Funeral Home Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ApfelFuneralHome.
Masks and social distancing will be required while in the building.
Ray was born on Feb. 3, 1948, in Kearney to Elbert and Mary Lee. He grew up in Shelton, graduating from Shelton Public Schools in 1966. While in school he participated in all sports. He still holds the single-game scoring record in basketball.
He was united in marriage to Nancy Weeks on March 18, 1972, at Kenesaw. The couple then made their home in Shelton.
Ray entered the United States Army on Jan. 14, 1969, serving during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 13, 1975.
After returning from Vietnam, he worked at Eaton's in Kearney for over 38 years. In his retirement, he worked for Apfel Funeral Home until his illness.
Ray was inducted in the Shelton Baseball Hall of Fame for 40 years of devoted, unwavering and tireless work that he put into the program.
He was a member of the Shelton United Methodist Church, American Legion, VFW, and President of a bowling league. He enjoyed spending time with family, watching grandkids play sports, watching college football, especially the Huskers, and socializing with friends.
Those left to remember Ray are his wife, Nancy Lee of Shelton; children, Kevin Lee of Jacksonville, Fla., Kyle (AJ) Lee of Kearney and Michelle (Eric) Simmons; grandchildren, Kayla, Krista, Karter, Kennedy, Miles and Cash; sister-in-law, Susan (Rob) Stoppkotte of Grand Island; and brother-in-law, Stan Weeks.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Jo (Milton) Ahrens.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street, Grand Island, NE 68801
Dec
2
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street, Grand Island, NE 68801
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Sorry for your loss
Linda Snow
November 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Eugene and Twyla Simpkins.
EUGENE SIMPKINS
November 30, 2020
I am so very sorry Nancy, Michelle and family for your loss. I am sending you all my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Stacie
November 30, 2020
So sorry to hear about Ray. I have many great memories!
Roger Ruyle
November 30, 2020