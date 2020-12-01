I extend my sympathy to the family of Esther Colburn. When Dick and I would come to the spaghetti feed, she would be there and we had a nice visit. Dick, my husband, were neighbors to her family on the farm west of Kenesaw. Her sister, Mary Lou, and Dick went through country school, high school and some college years togetherl So my sympathy to all of her family and may God keep you in his Care.

Phyllis Hawes November 30, 2020