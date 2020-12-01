McCOOK - Suzette K. Mueller, 54, of McCook, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at home.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Roth officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at McCook.
Suzy was born Sept. 10, 1966, in McCook to Ronald G. and Colleen Mary (O'Brien) Hart.
Suzy married Rick Sundell in Cheyenne, Wyo., in September 1987. She later remarried Sam Mueller on April 12, 2008, in McCook, where the couple made their home and Suzy worked as a caregiver for Elder Care.
Those left to celebrate her life include her husband, Sam Mueller of McCook; son, Derrick Sundell of Omaha; daughters, Crystal West of McCook and Katrina Mueller of Lincoln; brother, Scott (Heidi) Hart; sisters, Sheila Wymer and Stephanie (Gary) Rodgers; and two grandchildren.
Suzy was preceded in death by her parents and her father and mother-in-law, Raymond (Erma) Mueller.
Memorial contributions are suggested in Suzy's Name for future designation and may be directed to Carpenter Breland Funeral Home - the Mueller Family, PO Box 476, McCook, NE 69001.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 1, 2020.