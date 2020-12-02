Cynthia A. Linder, 71, of Grand Island died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at home, with family at her side.
Cynthia's wish was to be cremated. Her life will be celebrated at a later date.
Cynthia was born Feb. 8, 1949, in Lincoln. She was the daughter of Richard and Norma (Fulmer) Cox.
Cynthia grew up in Lincoln, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1967. She later lived in Geneva, Grafton and Grand Island. She married Arvonne Linder on March 31, 1997, in York County. They made their home in Grafton and later Grand Island. Cynthia worked as a clerk at the Farm Services Agency in Geneva, retiring in 1997. Following retirement, she worked in various jobs at Heritage Crossings in Geneva and Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.
Cynthia enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Cynthia was a member of the United Methodist Church in Geneva.
Survivors include her husband, Arvonne Linder of Grand Island; sons, Chris DeBoer of Louisville, Colo., Cary (Julie) DeBoer of Hastings and Jason (Nikki) DeBoer of Thurmont, Md.; grandchildren, Grant DeBoer, Olivia DeBoer, Diedra (Clay) Alexander, Savannah DeBoer, Tyler DeBoer, Brenna DeBoer and Conner DeBoer; and stepson, Nelse Linder.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Norma Cox.
Memorials are suggested to The Salvation Army.
