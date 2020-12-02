STANTON - Carol Elaine Bailey, 88, of Stanton, formerly of Central City, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Stanton Health Center.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Central City Cemetery, with Pastor Tom Lucas officiating.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. Burial is in the Central City Cemetery.
Carol was born on Feb. 4, 1932, in Laurel to Lloyd and Mabel (Kuhnenn) Dolph. She attended school in Laurel.
She married Merrill Lee Bailey on March 18, 1948.
Carol was a member of the United Methodist Church in Central City. She worked as a sales clerk for Nordsted's, at Safeway grocery store and Hallmark in Central City. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, Christmas and music.
She is survived by two sons, Terrill Bailey of Stanton and Darrell and Susan Bailey of Norfolk; two daughters, Cheryl Bailey-Horner and Roger Horner of Killeen, Texas, and Jeryl and Martin Lyons of Salem, Ore.; a sister, Beverly West of Omaha; two brothers, Dick Dolph of Geneva and Jim Erwin of Laurel; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three sisters and a brother.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 2, 2020.