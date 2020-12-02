Dewayne L. Saathoff, 78, of Grand Island died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Dewayne's life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Shari Lodel will officiate.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Private family inurnment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the United Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Team. CDC recommended guidelines will be followed and face masks are required.
under Dewayne's obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 2, 2020.