Dewayne L. Saathoff
DIED
November 30, 2020
Dewayne L. Saathoff, 78, of Grand Island died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Dewayne's life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Shari Lodel will officiate.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Private family inurnment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the United Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Team. CDC recommended guidelines will be followed and face masks are required.
Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Dewayne's obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
3005 South Locust Street, Grand Island, NE 68801
Dec
8
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
3005 South Locust Street, Grand Island, NE 68801
