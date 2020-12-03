Patricia Ann Huber, 90, of Grand Island died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora.

Private family service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. The service will be livestreamed at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page.

Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery at York. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.

Pat was born on April 20, 1930, in Aurora, the daughter of Roy and Myrna (Howey) Curnutt. She was raised in York, graduating from York High School, class of 1948. Even though she met her future husband, Richard Huber, at age 4, they were married on July 3, 1958, at the age of 29. The couple was blessed with daughters: Nancy and Sue.

Pat was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Her enjoyments included horse racing, slot machines, visiting Las Vegas and New Orleans and she was an avid Husker football fan. She attended many Bowl games. Pat loved her dogs, loved her friends, family and especially her grandkids.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Nancy Huber of Grand Island and Sue (Jeff) DeVries of Lincoln; grandchildren, Christie (Joel) Condreay of Hickman and Tony (Christopher Zubrad) DeVries of Lincoln; and great-grandson, Colton Condreay.

She was preceded in death by her husband on June 5, 2005.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 3, 2020.