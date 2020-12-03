Zola G. Randall, 98, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Greeley Care Home in Greeley.
There will be no services.
Zola was born Aug. 25, 1922, to Albert and Hazel (Carr) Heese at Melbourne, S.D.
She attended school in Keya Paha County and Springview, graduating in 1939. She was united in marriage to Everett Randall on Aug. 1, 1941, at Ainsworth. She worked at the Nebraska Veterans Home and USave Market until retirement.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael (Pauline) Randall and Richard (Janean) Randall; three grandchildren, Scott (Melanie) Randall, Stacy (Jamie) Simmerman and Cory (Stephanie) Randall; five great-grandchildren, Morgan Powell, Mason Powell, Mitch Powell, Treyton Randall and Taryn Randall; and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Logan and Baillie Simmerman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Paul Eichenberger.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to www.livson.com.
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 3, 2020.