LINCOLN - Larry E. Fenton, 81, of Lincoln passed away after a brief illness with cancer on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.
Larry will be cremated and plans are for a service in the spring.
Larry was born July 27, 1939, in Grand Island to Elmer and Helen (Luth) Fenton. Larry worked for Don Wilson Motors, Roe Buick and Fairacres Dairy. Larry then worked for Bellows and LaMar Outdoor Advertising for 30 years, retiring in 2001.
Larry moved to Lincoln in 1994. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Larry, along with his best friend, Ron Miller, coached baseball players to success for more than 10 years.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Eleanor; sisters, Karen (Verg) Flodman of Eagle and Beverly Freudenreich of Kennebunk, Maine; his son, Mark (Allison) Fenton of Albuquerque, N.M.; daughter, Kimberly (Brad) Arnold of St. Paul; stepchildren, Crystal (Gene) Rosenberry of Lincoln, Sondra (Mark) Mitchell of Kansas City, Mo., and Neil Grabowski of Lincoln; 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Larry Lee Fenton; his parents; and his stepfather, Herbert Shipman.
Condolences can be left at Aspenaftercare.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 3, 2020.