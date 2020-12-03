BOONE, Iowa - Bethel M. Hurley, 96, of Boone, Iowa, formerly of Grand Island, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Westhaven Community in Boone, Iowa.
In accordance with Bethel's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery at Grand Island. For online obituaries and condolences, please visit www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com.
Bethel was born on Sept. 9, 1924, the daughter of Zilmer Perry Burmood and Edith Nona Harper-Burmood in Wood River. Bethel attended country school until fifth grade, and then attended Walnut Junior High and Grand Island Senior High School. She received her GED from the community college.
Bethel married LeRoy Hurley on Oct. 18, 1941, at the Assembly of God Church in Grand Island.
Bethel was named Church Women United Valiant Woman in the year of 1991. She was one of the coordinators of Project Nightie. Bethel worked as an Avon representative, 10 years for Roberts Dairy and 20 years for Singer Sewing Company until she retired in 1986.
Survivors include her daughter, Carlotte (Gary) Paulsen of Ogden, Iowa, and her son, Eddy (Kathy) Hurley of Donna, Texas. Bethel was blessed to be the grandmother to five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Reberta Burmood of Orange County, Calif., along with many nieces, nephews and their families.
In addition to her parents, Bethel was also preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Hurley; a brother, Sherdian Burmood; and a sister, Ella Jane Casteel.
Her FAITH, her FAMILY and her FRIENDS were her biggest assets.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 3, 2020.