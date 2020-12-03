ELWOOD - Paul D. Beckman, 108, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Elwood Care Center.
A graveside service with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the Grand Island City Cemetery in Grand Island. Masks will be required.
Paul was born Aug. 20, 1912, in Grand Island, in a house his dad bought from Gus Fonner who later built the race track that became Fonner Park. He attended Dodge Elementary School, Barr Jr. High and Grand Island High School, graduating in 1929. He attended Jr. college for one year.
After college, he went to work helping his father in the Work Projects Administration (WPA). In 1931, the Homeowners Loan Association came to Grand Island so Paul took a typing test and got the job; he later got a job in the legal department. (He had to buy a book and learn shorthand on his own to get this job). There was an opening in Omaha, so he moved there.
After two years in Omaha, he contracted scarlet fever and ended up in the contagious hospital. It took him a year to recuperate.
He then bought a motorcycle and went to the Black Hills to Keystone, S.D. He became acquainted with a mining engineer who helped him with staking claims and taking samples and he also studied geology. After a year, he moved to Utah around Moab and took up mining for gold. He did that for three years.
His number then came up for the draft and he joined the U.S. Army in July of 1942, and went to Pueblo, Colo., to the induction station and worked there for a year. He became the darkroom man developing x-rays and helping with physicals. He was then sent to the Texas boot camp and spent time in the Louisiana swamps. It was around this time that he met and married Ollieta. He shipped out to Scotland on the Ile de France and worked for the civilian censorship detail because of his typing expertise. He spent one year in Paris and one year in Germany.
When he returned from the war in December of 1946, he lived in Grand Island for 44 years working at the ordnance plant, unemployment office and veterans' built apartments. He was also a plumber, TV repairman, and piano tuner. Also, after teaching himself to play piano, he played for several dance bands and toured with them until he was 92 years old.
After Ollietta's death, he married Olla Criffield and they lived in Hazard for 14 years, during which he enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas twice a year. Olla passed away in 2004 and he moved to Cambridge Court in Kearney.
He went to dances at the senior center, where he met Alvertus Warren. They enjoyed dancing in Kearney and Grand Island for many years as long as they were able. After her death in 2014, he continued to spend time with his "adoped family" (Alvertus' family) for holidays and special occasions, always entertaining on the piano.
Paul was very informed about current events and enjoyed good conversation. He enjoyed yearly visits from Ollietta's family from Colorado.
He is survived by nieces, Wendy Baum, Julie Cox and Annette Fenel; niece-in-law, Susan Gelerstead; stepgranddaughters, Mallory Leiting, Rachel Smitherman and Crissa Bonner; a stepgrandson, Jeff Bonner; and Alvertus' family, Gayle Taubenheim and Jana Burkey of Kearney, Jeff and Betty Warren and family of Johnson Lake, Brad Jacoby and Tiffany Jacoby of Kearney. He is also survived by good friends, Randy Dibbern and family.
Memorials are kindly suggested to the charities of the donor's choice.
