YORK - Louis J. Soto Sr., 87, of York, formerly of Wood River, entered eternal rest when he entered heaven and was reunited with the love of his life, Reynalda Soto, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at York General Hospital in York, as a result of health complications.

A private family Celebration of Life service will be on Dec. 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wood River. There will be no public visitations. The Rev. Jorge Canela will officiate. Livestreaming of the rosary will begin at 2 p.m. with Mass to follow on the All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery at Wood River.

All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations and may be sent to 2924 LaMar Ave., Grand Island, NE 68803.

Louis Soto, who later in life was affectionately referred to as "Papa Soto," was born on Dec. 7, 1932, to Jesus and Rosario Soto in Hastings. He was united in marriage to Reynalda DeLeon on Nov. 3, 1954. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2019. Reynalda departed from this life on March 28, 2020.

Upon graduating from Wood River High School in 1950, "Papa Soto" worked in several jobs, including farming/ranching, Missouri Valley Construction and finally, worked for Case New Holland, where he retired in 1991. During his retirement, he worked for Penrose Machining.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1958. He attended the Signal School at Fort Monmouth, N.J., and was stationed in Tok Junction, Alaska.

Our "Papa" lived his life to the fullest every single day, with honor, integrity and hard work. He was a quiet, humble, calm, loving man, who was completely dedicated to his family and friends. He was a self-taught electrician, plumber and home builder and spent hours on his yard and garden. He always made us proud, treating everyone with kindness and respect. Nothing made him happier than being next to his wife, who he nicknamed "Chubba," as well as visits with his grand and great-grandchildren. We are comforted to know that he is now with God, "Chubba" and those who left before him.

He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wood River, where he held several offices.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Dan (Julie) Soto of Charlotte, N.C., Diane (Philip) Wehrman of Nelson, Connie (Doug) Porter of Nelson, Veronica (Paige Denman) of Grand Island, Louie Jr. (Renae) Soto of Grand Island, and Raymond (Brenda) Soto of Lincoln; grandchildren, A.J. Soto, Ryan (Katie) Soto, Jessica (Brandon) Seim, Michael Soto, Callie El'Rafei, Nile El'Rafei, Grey El'Rafei, Nick Wehrman, Tori (Darin) Jolly, Jarrod (Sydney) Wehrman, Matt (Andrea) Porter, Michael Porter, Mark Porter, Ashley (Joel) DeLeon, Steven Soto, Andrew (Valeria) Denman, Jehron Soto and Kyle Soto; great-grandchildren, Taesian, Oaklan, Mavdan, Kyhran, Kinsley, Bryant, Karsyn, Maddox, Berkley, Lincoln, Houston, Kade, Eli, Collins, Reese and Lathan; brothers and sisters, Frank Soto, Abraham (Emily) Soto, Robert Sr. (Linda) Soto, Richard (Virginia) Soto, Connie DeLeon and Juanita (Robert) Briseno; many nieces and nephews, family and friends.

He was welcomed into heaven by his wife, Reynalda; father and mother; brother, Joseph Soto; sisters, Lupe (Henry) Aldana, Hope DeLeon and Consuelo (Felipe) DeLeon; and great-grandson, Dezan Soto.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 4, 2020.