ST. PAUL - Lillian M. Nowak, 87, of St. Paul died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Private family funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul. Pastor Jay Towell will officiate. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery at St. Paul.
Visitation without the family present will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
All CDC guidelines will be followed regarding social distancing. Face masks are required at the visitation and the private family funeral. The service will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP.
More details will appear later.
.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 4, 2020.