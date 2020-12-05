Margaret A. "Peg" Harders, 56, of Grand Island died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Martin L. Egging will officiate. Burial will be held in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6, and conclude with a 6 p.m. private vigil service at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Masks and social distancing practices will be required for both the funeral service at the church and visitation at Apfel Funeral Home.
Margaret Ann "Peg" Harders was born June 22, 1964, at McCook to Verle K. and Cecilia (Otter) Knepper. She grew up in McCook. Peg attended St. Patrick's Catholic School for her elementary years and graduated from McCook High School in 1982. She continued her education at McCook Community College, where she earned an associate's degree, then went on to further her education at Kearney State College, receiving a bachelor's degree in business in 1986.
Peg worked for the Pizza Hut in Central City, and later moved to Grand Island to manage the Webb Road location for Staab Management Company.
She married Dale Harders on Aug. 30, 1991, at Blessed Sacrament Church. The couple made their home in Grand Island.
After working 10 years for Pizza Hut and Staab Management, she then went to work for Midland Molding. At this company, Peg held various management positions for 14 years. After leaving Midland Molding, she worked as an administrative assistant at the Platte Generating Station in Grand Island for five years, retiring in January of 2018.
Peg was an active member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. She served as chairperson for Karnival Kapers at Grand Island Central Catholic and the Newell School PTA Fun Fest for several years. Peg was also an active participant in many Relay For Life
events.
She was affectionately known as the "Costume Lady" at the Dance Company, as she used her sewing skills to make, alter and mend costumes for the dancers. She was a "crafty" lady. Many times, she could be seen knitting or crocheting at some sort of sporting event, always supporting her children while keeping her hands busy. Several people have received a handmade card from her; this extra effort just shows how much she cared for others.
She is survived by her husband, Dale Harders of Grand Island; daughter, Emily Harders of Grand Island; son, Andrew Harders of Grand Island; mother, Cecilia Knepper of McCook; mother-in-law, Charlotte Harders of Grand Island; five sisters and brothers-in-law, Julie and Jim Patterson of Conde, S.D., Patricia Knepper of Eaton, Colo., Nancy and Kynan Trail of Yankton, S.D., Linda Gerih of Minden, and Angela and Mike Mason of Doniphan; many members of the Harders family and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Verle Knepper; infant son, Adam Harders; her father-in-law, Francis Harders; and her paternal and maternal grandparents.
Memorials are suggested to the Grace Foundation or American Cancer Society
.
.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 5, 2020.