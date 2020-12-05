Agnes Marie (Penas) Muhlbach, 88, of Grand Island, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
Service and celebration of Agnes' life will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required for both service and visitation. More details will follow.
Agnes was born on Oct. 12, 1932, at Ord, the daughter of Louis and Bessie (Moravecek) Penas. Her younger years were spent living on a farm with her parents. She attended Ord schools, graduating from Ord High School.
On June 16, 1951, she married Jerry Skala. The couple lived in Kentucky while Jerry was in the U.S. Army. Following Jerry's discharge, they made their home in Ord, relocating to Grand Island in 1960. Agnes and Jerry had a daughter, Connie M. Skala and a son, Ronald L. Skala. Jerry passed away on May 30, 1963.
In 1967, Agnes married Kenneth Muhlbach. They had a son, James A. Muhlbach. Kenneth had three children from a previous marriage and together they raised their six children in Grand Island. Following Ken's retirement, they went on numerous tours in the U.S., Alaska and Canada. Ken passed away on June 16, 2015.
Agnes was a homemaker, had numerous part-time jobs and did housecleaning for a number of customers for 27 years. She also babysat for the grandchildren and attended their school activities. In her spare time, she enjoyed word puzzles, dancing and embroidering tea towels.
Survivors include her children, Connie Bartling, Jim (Kathy) Muhlbach, Vern (Ann) Muhlbach, Sheryl (John) Haile and Janice (Michael) Wolford; daughter-in-law, Michelle Skala Lindgren; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by both husbands; a son, Ronald Skala; granddaughter, Angeline Muhlbach; grandson, Henry Muhlbach; son-in-law, Martin Bartling; two brothers and two sisters.
Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 5, 2020.