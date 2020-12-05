DONIPHAN - Clifford W. "Cliff" Underwood, 72, of Doniphan passed away suddenly on Dec. 3, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, with family at his side.

Public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Scott Evans will officiate a private family service and private interment will be in Cedarview Cemetery in Doniphan. CDC-recommended guidelines will be followed at the visitation and funeral service. Masks will be required.

Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 5, 2020.