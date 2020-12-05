OMAHA - Lois Lucile Willoughby, 90, went to be with Jesus on Dec. 3, 2020, while residing in Omaha.
Family service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Baptist Church in Mason City, with Pastor Scott Harvey officiating. Burial will be in the Mason City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Mason City.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the Baptist Church in Mason City. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and State of Nebraska.
Lois was born on Aug. 31, 1930, to Marius and Lydia (Cegavske) Nelson in Mason City.
On Feb. 24, 1952, Lois married her high school sweetheart, Dean Willoughby.
Lois is survived by three children, Janet (Dell) Tschudin, John (Joyce) Willoughby, and JoAnn (Clarence) Schuster; and 11 granchildren.
Lois was preceded in death by husband, Dean; granddaughter, Danielle; brother, Norman; and sisters-in-law, Donna Nelson and Evelyn (Willoughby) Davis.
.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 5, 2020.