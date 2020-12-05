Menu
Search
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lois Lucile Willoughby
1930 - 2020
BORN
August 31, 1930
DIED
December 3, 2020
OMAHA - Lois Lucile Willoughby, 90, went to be with Jesus on Dec. 3, 2020, while residing in Omaha.
Family service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Baptist Church in Mason City, with Pastor Scott Harvey officiating. Burial will be in the Mason City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Mason City.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the Baptist Church in Mason City. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and State of Nebraska.
Lois was born on Aug. 31, 1930, to Marius and Lydia (Cegavske) Nelson in Mason City.
On Feb. 24, 1952, Lois married her high school sweetheart, Dean Willoughby.
Lois is survived by three children, Janet (Dell) Tschudin, John (Joyce) Willoughby, and JoAnn (Clarence) Schuster; and 11 granchildren.
Lois was preceded in death by husband, Dean; granddaughter, Danielle; brother, Norman; and sisters-in-law, Donna Nelson and Evelyn (Willoughby) Davis.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Baptist Church
, Mason City, Nebraska
Dec
9
Service
10:30a.m.
Baptist Church
, Mason City, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Sending my sympathies to all of the Willoughby family. Lois was such a wonderful lady. Thinking of you all.
Beth (McCulley) Scherbing
Friend
December 4, 2020
Was saddened to see of Lois’s passing. There has never been a more thoughtful person. I thoroughly enjoyed our visits in and out of the shop.
Rita/Jerry Rosentreader
Friend
December 4, 2020