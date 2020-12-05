Dewayne L. Saathoff, 78, of Grand Island died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Dewayne's life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Shari Lodel will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on the Curran Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Private family inurnment will be in the Grand island City Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the United Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Team. CDC-recommended guidelines will be followed, and face masks are required. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com
under Dewayne's obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Dewayne was born Nov. 25, 1942, in Havensville, Kan. He was the son of Herman and Lucille (Moffitt) Saathoff. He grew up in Central City, graduating from Central City High School in 1961. He attended Southeast Community College–Milford, after which he entered the National Guard on Feb. 8, 1964.
Dewayne served in the U.S. Army from July 7, 1964, until his honorable discharge on Dec. 18, 1964. He continued serving his country in the National Guard until Feb. 27, 1970.
He was united in marriage to Jeanne Cremeen on July 11, 1970, in Grand Island. The couple lived in Central City before moving to Grand Island In 1976. Dewayne was employed at Boardman's GMC, Nebraska Truck Center, and Dinsdale's GMC as service manager. Jeanne died May 19, 2009.
Dewayne loved family and looked forward to time spent with them. He was an avid Husker fan and enjoyed attending sporting events. He spent countless hours working on his John Deere tractor, and loved to participate in the State Fair events. He looked forward to sharing breakfast and dinner with his breakfast and dinner group of friends.
He was a member of the NRA, Elks, Platte Duetsche, and G.I. Rifle Club.
Dewayne is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Sharon) Saathoff of Grand Island, Nicole Saathoff of St. Paul; siblings, Elizabeth (Bob) Bruner of Columbus, Delores (Sterling) Anderson of Omaha, Galen (Kathy) Saathoff of York. Others left to cherish his memory include his grandchildren, J'Nehya and J.J. Saathoff, Jayden and Malik Bowie; stepgranddaughter, Heather Place; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Lucille Saathoff; and his wife, Jeanne.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 5, 2020.