Dewayne L. Saathoff
1942 - 2020
BORN
November 25, 1942
DIED
November 30, 2020
Dewayne L. Saathoff, 78, of Grand Island died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Dewayne's life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Shari Lodel will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on the Curran Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Private family inurnment will be in the Grand island City Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the United Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Team. CDC-recommended guidelines will be followed, and face masks are required. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Dewayne's obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Dewayne was born Nov. 25, 1942, in Havensville, Kan. He was the son of Herman and Lucille (Moffitt) Saathoff. He grew up in Central City, graduating from Central City High School in 1961. He attended Southeast Community College–Milford, after which he entered the National Guard on Feb. 8, 1964.
Dewayne served in the U.S. Army from July 7, 1964, until his honorable discharge on Dec. 18, 1964. He continued serving his country in the National Guard until Feb. 27, 1970.
He was united in marriage to Jeanne Cremeen on July 11, 1970, in Grand Island. The couple lived in Central City before moving to Grand Island In 1976. Dewayne was employed at Boardman's GMC, Nebraska Truck Center, and Dinsdale's GMC as service manager. Jeanne died May 19, 2009.
Dewayne loved family and looked forward to time spent with them. He was an avid Husker fan and enjoyed attending sporting events. He spent countless hours working on his John Deere tractor, and loved to participate in the State Fair events. He looked forward to sharing breakfast and dinner with his breakfast and dinner group of friends.
He was a member of the NRA, Elks, Platte Duetsche, and G.I. Rifle Club.
Dewayne is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Sharon) Saathoff of Grand Island, Nicole Saathoff of St. Paul; siblings, Elizabeth (Bob) Bruner of Columbus, Delores (Sterling) Anderson of Omaha, Galen (Kathy) Saathoff of York. Others left to cherish his memory include his grandchildren, J'Nehya and J.J. Saathoff, Jayden and Malik Bowie; stepgranddaughter, Heather Place; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Lucille Saathoff; and his wife, Jeanne.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
3005 South Locust Street, Grand Island, NE 68801
Dec
8
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
3005 South Locust Street, Grand Island, NE 68801
Funeral services provided by:
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Sorry for the loss, when he came in Coney had great conversations, among other places, God bless, will be missed.
George Katrouzos
December 5, 2020
So sorry to hear of you dad´s death. We are old time friends and a former class mate at Nebraska Tech of Dewayne´s. He was always fun to meet up with him and discuss things of the past. He will be missed by many friends but especially by his family. God´s blessings to you, may he grant you strength and peace.
Dennis and Phyllis Bauman
December 4, 2020
My sincere sympathy to the Saathoff family for the loss of Dwayne. Jim and I enjoyed our association with him over the years. He was a gentle, fun loving and special man. He will be sorely missed by many. Blessings to you all. Ann Wieck
Ann Wieck
December 4, 2020
With our deepest sympathy in the loss of your Dad. He was a wonderful man and a great friend. Anyone who knew your Dad was very fortunate to have had the opportunity to be a part of his "circle of life." His smile and laugh and sense of humor will be sadly missed. Our loving friendship always.
Roger & Bernie Zobel & Family
December 3, 2020