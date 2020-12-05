Kristi Noel Stratton, 48, of Grand Island died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at CHI Immanuel in Omaha.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City with Pastor Mark Hartley officiating.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Mosaic Program in Grand Island, and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Kristi was born on Oct. 21, 1972, to Gary and Cathy (DeWitt) Stratton in Grand Island. She attended special education classes at Connell and Walnut Jr. High. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1992.
Kristi lived with her dad and mom until age 5. She then lived with her mom and stepdad until age 21. She lived with a host family in Grand Island until moving into a Mosaic apartment, where she has lived since 1996.
Kristi loved all animals, especially cats. She liked spending time with her family and her Mosaic family. They would watch movies and listen to music, especially John Denver. When she was younger, she loved bottle-feeding the baby lambs and holding them. She enjoyed doing anything her mom was doing, whether it was cleaning, baking or doing dishes. As Kristi got older, and her health declined, she was no longer able to do those things and just enjoyed spending time with her families.
She is survived by her mother, Cathy and Gerald Swanson of Central City; two brothers, Marty Stratton of Kearney, Craig Stratton of Tulsa, Okla.; two stepbrothers, Dale Swanson of Grand Island, and Jeff Swanson of Texas; two stepsisters, Lynn Swanson of Central City and Kim Winnington of Elkton, Md.; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 5, 2020.