Ardis Eileen Otte, 88, of Grand Island, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
There will be a visitation from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, at the church followed by a vigil service at 6. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Ardis was born Aug. 30, 1932, in Wagner, S.D., to John and Dorothy (Nolan) Finwall. She graduated from Ravinia High School in South Dakota, Class of 1950. Following graduation, she moved to Ravenna and worked at the Tip Top Cafe, where she met Roger Otte.
After Roger joined the U.S. Air Force, Ardis and he were married in Biloxi, Miss., on March 21, 1953. They were married 63 years at the time of Roger's death on Nov. 22, 2016. As a military spouse, Ardis lived and traveled to many places around the world, including Mississippi, Texas, California, Alaska, Nebraska, Washington and the Philippines. She took care of their five children on her own during a variety of Roger's overseas deployments. She and Roger moved to Grand Island after his retirement from the Air Force.
In Grand Island, Ardis was employed at Roberts Dairy for several years. She was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, where she was an active volunteer in the parish Thrift Store and teaching the children's catechism classes.
Ardis had a green thumb, and her flower gardens were admired by everyone who passed her home. She was especially talented at growing irises and for years sold a variety of iris bulbs to longtime customers from her garage. She was very knowledgeable about antiques and collectibles, and turned inexpensive purchases from garage sales and auctions into huge profits on eBay. Ardis enjoyed word games, both in-person and online with her iPad, and soundly defeated anyone who took her on in a game of Scrabble or Words with Friends.
A rare and virtuous woman, Ardis often was called a ""Proverbs 31"" woman by Roger. Ardis was highly principled, hardworking, strong and dignified. She loved and respected her husband, loved and prioritized her family and helped those in need. Many loved her.
Her memory will be cherished by her five children, Doug (Tami) Otte, Diane (Martin) Holland, Brenda (Tom) McGowan, Bruce (Kak) Otte and Andy (Casie) Otte; 20 grandchildren, Becky Herzog, Bryan Otte, Elizabeth Wright, Adam Otte, Nick Holland, Lara Holland, Kaitie Holland, Mandy McGowan, Erinn Johnston, Shanna Pugh, Marcus Otte, Cassie Bianco, Haley Barry, Jacob Otte, Zach Otte, Matt Otte, Alex Otte, Joe Otte, Max Otte and Sam Otte; and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger L. Otte; brother, Darrell Finwall; and sister, Karen Crichton.
Memorials are suggested to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 6, 2020.