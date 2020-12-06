FULLERTON - Dick Dale Ostrander, 82, of Fullerton passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his home.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Cemetery near Belgrade, with the Rev. Allen Pingel officiating.
, after the service.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. Current Covid-19 DHMs will be followed at the visitation and face masks will be required.
.
.
