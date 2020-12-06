Menu
Dick Dale Ostrander
DIED
December 4, 2020
FULLERTON - Dick Dale Ostrander, 82, of Fullerton passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his home.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Cemetery near Belgrade, with the Rev. Allen Pingel officiating. The graveside service will be recorded and posted on Palmer-Santin Funeral Home's website, www.palmersantinfh.com, after the service.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. Current Covid-19 DHMs will be followed at the visitation and face masks will be required.
Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.To send online condolences, please visit www.palmersantinfh.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Palmer-Santin Funeral Home
, Fullerton, Nebraska
Dec
12
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Peace Lutheran Cemetery
