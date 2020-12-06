CENTRAL CITY - Larry R. Paup, 74, of Central City, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his home. Memorial services are Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Solt-Wagner Community Room, with Deacon Don Placke officiating. Burial of ashes will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Barb, of Central City; children, Laurie (Roger) Johnson of Central City, Jerry (Sue) Paup of Central City, Lucinda (Robert) Thornton of Hordville, Stephanie Christensen of Columbus, Matthew (Leah) Paup, Lawrence "Micky" (Amber) Paup, Benjamin (Chelsie) Paup, and Desiree (Bobby) VanPelt all of Central City; foster son, Shane (Tianne) Dean; two brothers, Rick (Ann) Paup of Central City, and Nick (Teena) Paup of Central City; 36 grandchildren and 28.5 great-grandchildren; brother and sister in laws, Dennis (Sandy) Majerus, Jim Majerus, Dave Majerus, Linda (Jim) Mostek, John (Helen) Majerus, Joan (Jim) Swanson, Larry (Linda) Majerus, Danny Majerus, and George Majerus; and many cousins, nieces and nephews; especially Brian Majerus.
Memorials are suggested to the family and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 6, 2020.