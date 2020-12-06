ORD - John F. Williams, 88, of Ord, formerly of North Loup, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the CHI St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.

Mr. Williams' wishes were to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Seventh Day Baptist Church at North Loup. Condolences may be sent to Kevin Williams, 285 East Burton Street, Ashton, NE 68817.

John Frank Williams was born June 19, 1932, at Lost Creek, W.V., to Charles Everett and Susie May (Bond) Williams. He spent his childhood in Lost Creek and graduated from West Harrison High School.

John attended college in Salem, W.V., until he entered the U.S. Navy in July 1952 and served until August 1954. He returned to college and graduated in 1959 with a degree in industrial arts.

While attending college he met Eulala Davis. They were united in marriage June 4, 1956, at the Seventh Day Baptist Church in North Loup. The couple lived in West Virginia and moved to New Jersey in 1962. John was an industrial arts teacher in West Virginia and New Jersey.

In 1970, the family settled in North Loup. John worked in various agricultural capacities and at the NLRPP and Irrigation District for 14 years before retirement.

John was a member of the Seventh Day Baptist Church, North Loup American Legion Post 285 and the North Loup Volunteer Fire Department.

John enjoyed gardening, wood and leather work and spending time with his dog, Otis. He had a passion for babies, his family and his grandchildren. John will be remembered as a master storyteller.

Survivors include his wife, Eulala, of Ord; a son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Ann Williams, of Ashton; two daughters and sons-in-law, Lesa and Kent Timmons of Wellfleet, and Yvonne and Larry Hanks of Calhan, Colo.; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Lenora Russell, of Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and seven brothers, Kendell, Lee, Charles, Roxy, Dane, Leonard and James.

Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 6, 2020.