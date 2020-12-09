Menu
The Grand Island Independent
Ada Mary Cole
FUNERAL HOME
Peters Funeral Home - Loup City
123 N. 7th Street
Loup City, NE
LOUP CITY - Ada Mary Cole, 88, of Loup City died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society–Grand Island Village.
Private family services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the Loup City Community Center in Loup City. Burial will be in the Trenton Cemetery in Trenton.
Visitation, without the family present, will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Loup City Community Center.
Peters Funeral Home in Loup City is assisting the family. All CDC guidelines will be followed in regards to social distancing, and face masks will be required. The services will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP.
More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Loup City Community Center
Loup City, NE
Dec
11
Service
10:00a.m.
Loup City Community Center
Loup City, NE
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our condolences to Mary´s families she was a lovely person and good friend. Blessings
Susan Day
December 9, 2020
