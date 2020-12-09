LOUP CITY - Ada Mary Cole, 88, of Loup City died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society–Grand Island Village.
Private family services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the Loup City Community Center in Loup City. Burial will be in the Trenton Cemetery in Trenton.
Visitation, without the family present, will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Loup City Community Center.
Peters Funeral Home in Loup City is assisting the family. All CDC guidelines will be followed in regards to social distancing, and face masks will be required. The services will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP.
More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 9, 2020.