LOUP CITY - Ada Mary Cole, 88, of Loup City died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society–Grand Island Village.
Private family services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the Loup City Community Center in Loup City. The Rev. Douglas DeNeui will officiate. Burial will be in the Trenton Cemetery at Trenton.
Visitation, without the family present, will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Loup City Community Center. Peters Funeral Home in Loup City is assisting the family.
All CDC guidelines will be followed in regard to social distancing, and face masks will be required.
The services will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP.
Ada Mary was born on Feb. 29, 1932, at Trenton, the daughter of Julius E. and Mary I. (Hilton) Barnes. She grew up in Trenton and attended Trenton Public Schools.
She was united in marriage to Harold E. Cole on Nov. 15, 1948, at Hayes Center, Kan. The couple lived in 10 different states while Harold worked in construction. In 1960, they moved their young family to Loup City. Ada Mary worked for many years at Ray's Market and Joe's Market and later worked for State Farm Insurance.
Harold died on March 11, 1993.
She enjoyed riding with Harold when he worked in trucking. She also loved listening to country music, especially Merle Haggard, and time spent with her family.
She is survived by six daughters and five sons-in-law, Barbara and Richard Mesloh of Silver Lake, Kan., Beverly and Ivan Stueven of Grand Island, Shirley and Roger Philbeck of Grand Island, Valerie and Cecil Lybarger of Grand Island, Mary Lou Cole of Texas, and Vicki Peterson of Lincoln; 14 grandchildren, Kerri and Lance Smith, Angie Stanczyk, Eddie Stanczyk, Ashly Stanczyk, Kevin and Shannon Gregg, Shawn and Shawna Stanczyk, Heather and Dave Smith, Jacob Drake, Josh and Kelly Cole, Chris and Shaylin Kaslon, Eric Kaslon, Ivy and Michael Tingley, Chelsy and Daniel Schmidt and Tyler Bonczynski; 29 great-grandchildren, Isaac, Brooke, Quinn, Turner, Aliah, Maddie, Kaylee, Dylan, Braelynn, Bryson, Brinley, Nathan, Mackenna, Cami, Hayden, Jaryk, Jaydn, Gavin, Avery, Brandon, Samuel, Dillan, Blake, Abel, Chloe, Nathan, Isabella, Emma and Melody; one great-great-grandson, Brooks; and sisters, Verlene Swift of Cottage Grove, Ore., and Ruth Wickizer of Loup City.
In addition to her husband, Harold, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jim Cole and infant son, Kenneth Cole; grandsons, Jason Kuszak, Chad Stanczyk and Kevin Mesloh; sister, Lena Mae Haegen; and brothers-in-law, Phil Haegen, Bill Swift and Don Wickizer.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Ada Mary's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 10, 2020.