Aggie Fila, 93, of Grand Island, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, with family by her side.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 1 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Celebrant will be the Rev. Marty Egging. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Vigil services will begin at 7 p.m.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements,

Aggie was born on Dec. 9, 1928, in Omaha, the daughter to James and Rose (Blaha) Vocelka and at 9 weeks old, her mother died of TB. Aggie was raised by the Sisters of Mercy at St. Catherine's in Omaha until her father could care for her at the age of two, as he was raising five other children, thirteen and under, as a single father while running a business and he did not want to put her up for adoption.

Aggie graduated from St. Mary's High School (Sisters of Mercy) and worked at her family's business, Vocelka's Tavern/Dance Hall where she would meet the love of her life on Dec. 25, 1946, when her brother Pep introduced them, while she was working in the kitchen. She snuck out on the dance floor at the age of 18 to dance with Leonard. They were inseparable from that point on and shared the love of dancing. They especially loved to dance under the stars at Peony Park in Omaha.

Never knowing the love of a mother, she gave all the love, care and compassion a mother could give her children and despite Aggie having experienced so much adversity at such a young age, losing her mother at 9 weeks old, her older brother at the age of 14 (car accident and almost losing another) and then losing her father at 18 years old, she always found the happiness and joy in life.

Aggie was a sparkle in everyone's life. Her life's motto was, "life is what you make it" and she lived by this every single day!

Her attitude was infectious and contagious, even with her cancer diagnosis at the age of 88, it was never "why me;" she set her goal of making it to her 70th wedding anniversary, which they were just shy of their 69th when Leonard passed away and even then, through her grief of losing a daughter and then her husband, she still woke-up every morning with a smile on her face and never wavered from her cheery, happy self. A truly amazing person, friend, Aunt, Sister, Grandmother, Wife and above all, the "BEST MOTHER" anyone could ask for!!

They married February 19, 1949, in Omaha, which they made their home in Omaha until 1953 when they moved to Grand Island where Leonard founded the Glass Bar (1954) with his brother Bill, along with their wives. For 28 1/2 years they worked side by side in the liquor business, owning the Sportsman's Bar, Dad's Liquor, Seven Seas and Fila's Laundry Mat, along with a 6-plex.

Besides being a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Aggie was a major Yankees fan and although wasn't a big fan of golf, she loved to watch Tiger Woods play. She enjoyed her 50+ year soap opera, G.H. and could laugh over and over again watching re-runs of "Everyone loves Raymond."

Family was everything to Aggie and she enjoyed cooking and baking for them. Sunday dinners, holidays and family get togethers (reunions) meant the world to her.

Besides sharing the love of dancing with Leonard, they loved quick trips to Vegas whenever possible and trips to the boat in Omaha – they never grew tired of each other and always had a great time whatever they did! They had a love like no other!

Aggie never met a stranger, and she was well known for being the "SUNSHINE" lady, never forgot anyone's birthday, singing happy birthday with her beautiful voice and cheerfulness to family and friends, which everyone will miss!!

Those left to cherish her memory include son, Len (Pat) Fila of Omaha; daughters, Lori (Bret) Packard of Las Vegas, Nev., and Lesli Fila of Grand Island, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and her brother, Joseph (Pep), along with numerous extended family and friends. Her furry friend Gigi, will miss their daily nap times and bedtime snuggling.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard, of almost 69 years; daughter, Linda Thompson; her parents; brothers, Jimmy and Frank; and sisters, Mary and Elly.

In her honor, the family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials designated to the family, which will be distributed at a later time.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 30, 2022.