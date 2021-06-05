AURORA - Agnes Kohtz, 92, of Aurora, formerly of Hampton, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Westfield Quality Care.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the St. Peter Lutheran Church in Hampton. The Rev. Dan Barbey will officiate. Interment will be in the Hampton Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Memorials may be made to the family to designate for future use. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Aggie started her life as Agnes Christina Oberg, the youngest child of Albert John and Ona (Brown) Oberg. She was named after her Aunt Agnes Oberg. She was born on April 29, 1929, at Aurora, and died on June 3, 2021, at Aurora, at the age of 92.
When she was a youth her family faced many challenges that had lasting effects in her life, but she was able to put her faith in God's hands to be a wonderful wife, mom and grandma.
She graduated from Aurora High School, Class of 1948, where she served as drum major in the band and spent her summers as a lifeguard at Jensen's pool. She always retained close friendships with her classmates and friends.
On March 26, 1950, at the First Christian Church in Aurora, Aggie became the wife of Berdean Kohtz. They enjoyed 71 years together, residing for most of it in the Hampton community.
Most of her life was spent as a homemaker as well as a career she held at Memorial Hospital in Aurora, where she especially enjoyed working with the babies. Aggie was active with the Hampton Seniors, Triple M Extension club, Post 141 Auxiliary and was an active member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Hampton.
Aggie was known by her family to can delicious dill pickles and made great sweet rolls for family dinners while letting them know about their heritage of Scotch, Irish and Swede. Christmas celebrations always included her traditional Swedish fruita soup. She enjoyed "coffee time" with family and friends and was a self-taught artist, painting flowers and butterflies that she shared with her family.
Surviving Aggie are her children, Alan (Bridget) Kohtz, Susan (Dan) Heiden, Cathy (Roger) Nelson, Bob (Linda) Kohtz and John (Barb) Kohtz; 16 grandchildren, Matt Kohtz, Meghan Kohtz, Patrick (Hollon) Kohtz, Shane (Allison) Kohtz, Jessica (Steve) Phillips, Andrea (Brock) Henn, Katie (Dan) Bax, Stephanie (Casey) Frye, Preston Nelson, Tyler (Wendy) Kohtz, Kyle (Brooke) Kohtz, Kelsey (Ashley) Kohtz, Kaelyn (Kelly) Kohtz, Jason (Laura) Kohtz, Melissa (Bryce) Baxter and Brock Kohtz; and 25 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Paul Weber, plus numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Agnes was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Berdean, who passed away on April 19, 2021; sisters, LaReah, Albertia, Martha and the twins, June and John; brother, Axel, who died at 3 years of age; and granddaughter, Victoria Nelson.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 5, 2021.