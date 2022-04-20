Aiedan "Addie" Mahree Klein, 23, of Grand Island, passed away peacefully Monday, April 18, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church. The Rev. Adam Snoberger will officiate. The service will be livestreamed at trinitylutherangi.org.
Private family burial will be before the service at 11 a.m. at the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 22, at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time.
Addie was born Nov. 12, 1998, to Virgil and Melinda (Sims) Klein. The name Aiedan means "little fiery one" and she most definitely lived up to her name! People often described Addie as bright, tiny, ornery, and attested to her glowing presence.
Addie attended Knickrehm, Walnut Middle School and graduated from Grand Island Senior High class of 2017 before attending the Indra House. She is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
She loved animals, her favorites included ducks, chickens, cows and cats. She and her cat, Soft, had a very special bond together. Some of her hobbies included watching movies, playing with her stacking toys, swimming and getting her feet tickled. She had a deep love for Jesus, loved all music, and despised her mom's crafting sessions!
Addie and her younger sister, Eliza, had an extremely close relationship and their love for one another was evident to those around them.
Although she faced several medical challenges during her life, Addie will always be remembered as a vibrant and fun-loving girl who was always up to something. Addie was always everyone's cheerleader.
Those left to lovingly cherish her memory include her parents, Virgil and Melinda "Mindy" Klein; younger sister, Eliza (Rick Aguilera) Klein; grandparents, Sherrell and Vera Sims, Harlan and Irene Klein, all of Grand Island; aunts and uncles, Anita and Steve Quandt, Ray and Diane Klein, Rex and Sandra Sims, Brenda Wommer; many cousins and her special friend, Bo Snyder.
She was preceded in death by her uncle, Ralph Klein, and infant cousin, Colt Beck.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 20, 2022.