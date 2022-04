ALDA - Alan L. Hope, 62, of Alda, passed away of natural causes at his home on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the Aurora United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Aurora Cemetery. Alan's brother-in-law, Pastor Dale Sallans will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Aurora United Methodist Church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 9, 2021.