SUPERIOR - Alan V. Hult, 77, of Superior died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Superior.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with the Rev. Brian Pielstick officiating. Military honors will follow the service. To honor Alan, casual dress is recommended, especially if it represents his favorite teams, the Huskers or St. Louis Cardinals.
Burial will be scheduled at a later date at the Brewster Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the VFW or Central Community College.
Alan was born June 21, 1944, at Norfolk to Paul and Martha (Larson) Hult. He grew up in Wausa and graduated from Wausa High School with the Class of 1962. After high school he entered the U.S. Navy in 1963, serving during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1967.
He was united in marriage to Caroline Hood on March 15, 1969, at First Christian Church in Grand Island. The couple made Grand Island their home as Alan worked at Agtronic and Chief before spending many years as a teacher at Central Community College. The couple moved to Superior in 2019.
Alan loved the St. Louis Cardinals, Nebraska football and volleyball, and enjoyed playing cards.
He is survived by his wife, Caroline; two sons, Jerret (Diana) Hult of Crocket, Va., and Jamie Hult of Superior; a daughter, Jody (Larry) Lunzer of Superior; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and one brother, Floyd Hult of Raymore, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Daryl Hult, James Hult and Stanley Hult; and two sisters, Wanda Haynes and Rhonda Astroga.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 20, 2021.