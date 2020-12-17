Alan Rohweder passed away Dec. 2, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. A memorial service is Thursday, Dec. 17, in Twin Falls, Idaho. A livestreaming of the Service can be seen on YouTube or Facebook by going to Twin Falls Reformed Church, click on "Live Streaming" and on "Al Rohweder service." Alan was born Jan. 3, 1943, in Grand Island, the second youngest of seven boys born to George and Ella Rohweder. A graduate of Colorado State College, Alan spent some time with IBM sales, then teaching and coaching and as a golf pro. Alan was an exceptional athlete in high school and college and enjoyed the Cornhusker games. He is survived by his wife, Patti; her three children; and five grandchildren; daughter, Tammi Diaz, in Seattle; along with brothers, Donald Rohweder (Elvera), Gary Rohweder (Marcia) and David Rohweder (Arlene); sisters-in-law, Betty and Arlene Rohweder. Deceased are Alan's parents; and brothers, George (Betty), Robert and Dale Rohweder.
To me, Al, was a gentle, very personable guy whom I felt very comfortable around almost from the first time a met him. When we would meet, Al would greet me with open arms, a smile and a hug. I loved conversing with him when we got together for dinners, etc. I really enjoyed playing golf with him, but most of all I honored him for his loving dedications to his wife, Patti. Big Al, we will miss you especially when the "Yoda girls" and husbands get together. Al was a beautiful person, and my friend who left me with great memories. RIP
James T. Annest
December 21, 2020
Time together we laughed. Time together we expressed loved. Time together was precious. I felt loved every time we were together. I hold you close to my heart and promise to continue the importance of BIG, heart felt hugs. All my love, Your Daughter.
Al was a wonderful friend and a true brother in Christ. I will treasure my memories of his big bear hug greetings, camping trips and working on the RV, Yada Christmas dinners at Carol´s and summer barbecues. Every time I chip a golf ball I will fondly remember his lessons. Al, I will miss you for a while but I am looking forward to to the day I get another big hug from you in heaven!
Bruce Waag
December 17, 2020
Alan was my best friend in grade school. Was always glad to see him and visit when he came back.
Wilbur and Carol Spiehs
December 17, 2020
Oh that giant, bullheaded, wonderful guy! Al and I knocked heads on occasion, but also made a great team at times. He was definitely a character not to be forgotten...and I have many fun memories of working with (and sometimes against him)
Luv ya Al...RIP
Shauna
December 16, 2020
RIP Al. Thanks for your friendship for many years.
Jerry Breaux PGA
December 16, 2020
So sorry, what a great guy Al was he a pro at CLCC and did a great job.He will be missed.
Joyce Grindstaff
December 15, 2020
So sorry for the family´s loss. "Big Al" was a friend , and gentleman. Will miss him on the "course " RIP my friend!
Ralph Hatch
December 15, 2020
I didn't know Al well but I could see the joy he brought to Patti and her family so I think he was a pretty awesome guy. I know he will be greatly missed by you all. You have my condolences, thoughts and prayers.
Diane S Hutchings
December 15, 2020
Alan was a great big brother and little brother to his 6 siblings and was always so much fun. He was loved by his sisters-in-law and 21 Rohweder nephews and nieces; his memory will be cherished and remembered. It is a comfort to know he is in the arms of His Lord and he finished his journey well.
David and Arlene Rohweder
Brother
December 15, 2020
Alan had a great run! He was a favorite of many and will be missed so much. We love that he is in the arms of the Lord and that his journey finished well. God be with all left behind.
David and Arlene Rohweder
December 15, 2020
Alan had a quick smile, a contagious laugh. Big Al was a frequent nickname by many at Mesa College and Northern Colorado Uni. He was a gifted athlete, a wonderful dancer. His memory is honored by the mother of his beautiful daughter, Tami Rohweder Diaz of Seattle.