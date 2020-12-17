Alan Rohweder passed away Dec. 2, 2020, in Boise, Idaho.

A memorial service is Thursday, Dec. 17, in Twin Falls, Idaho. A livestreaming of the Service can be seen on YouTube or Facebook by going to Twin Falls Reformed Church, click on "Live Streaming" and on "Al Rohweder service."

Alan was born Jan. 3, 1943, in Grand Island, the second youngest of seven boys born to George and Ella Rohweder.

A graduate of Colorado State College, Alan spent some time with IBM sales, then teaching and coaching and as a golf pro. Alan was an exceptional athlete in high school and college and enjoyed the Cornhusker games.

He is survived by his wife, Patti; her three children; and five grandchildren; daughter, Tammi Diaz, in Seattle; along with brothers, Donald Rohweder (Elvera), Gary Rohweder (Marcia) and David Rohweder (Arlene); sisters-in-law, Betty and Arlene Rohweder.

Deceased are Alan's parents; and brothers, George (Betty), Robert and Dale Rohweder.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 17, 2020.