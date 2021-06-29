Menu
Alberto Solis
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Alberto Solis, 66, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family.
There will be a visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home, with a vigil service and rosary at 3.
Alberto was born March 23, 1955, at Sacramento, Calif., the son of Alberto Solis and Delores "Lola" Garcia. He grew up in Sacramento, Calif., before moving to Grand Island.
He was employed at Swift & Company until he was no longer able to, due to poor health.
He will be remembered as a hard worker with (a little) stubborn streak. Alberto was passionate about cars, especially lowriders. He loved listening to the oldies and was there to lend a helping hand when needed.
Survivors include his wife, Dottie Solis; children, Alicia Solis (Lorenzo Gutierrez), Albert Solis Jr. (Alejandra Solorzano) and Candelario Solis; stepchildren, Jovani Trejo (Crystal), Indalecio Alcorta (Michelle), Martiniano "Marty" Alcorta and Juanitta Alcorta; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; and a sister, Carmen Garcia.
He was also survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John Lee (Gloria) Trejo, David Dean Trejo, Jessie Lange (the late Lewis Lange), Leeanna (Jim) Koperski, Josephine (Randy) Baland, Sylvia Sorensen (the late Rick Sorensen), Lucy Grado and Miguel Trejo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Raymond Solis; sisters, Juanita Contreras and Mary Helen Garcia; and stepsons, Jose Alcorta and Anthony Alcorta.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Jul
1
Vigil
3:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
From your nephew Michael [email protected] (916) 233-5150 I am at a loss for words during this sorrowful time. I wish I could do more than give you my sympathy because my Uncle deserves much more than just my words. There is a quote that I have always treasured. It is by Helen Keller. "What we have once enjoyed, we can never lose. All that we Love Deeply becomes a part of us." Even-though my Uncle lived far away from me, He is always in my heart and my prayers, Uncle Albert was an amazing Uncle! Through my childhood years, I grew up without a father. Uncle Albert filled in that gap for me, Uncle Albert is my idol. I loved the music that he listened to and I loved how he cared for his cars. I was depressed and mad when he left California. Growing up, there were few times we were together, but those were great memories for me. The one thing that I regret is that I failed as a nephew. I should have visited him in Nebraska and should have called him more often. I pray to God to bring peace and solace to my Uncle's family; To his loving family: may your memories give you peace and comfort. I have only the memories to live with now. Uncle Albert will be missed forever and always. Uncle Albert will be treasured in my heart and will stay there until I meet with him someday again. I love you Uncle Butchie! Rest In Peace.
Miguel Vargas-------AKA---Cousin Michael
Family
July 1, 2021
May you rest in peace now Love & Miss You Dad
Juanitta Alcorta
Family
June 30, 2021
