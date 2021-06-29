Alberto Solis, 66, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family.
There will be a visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home, with a vigil service and rosary at 3.
Alberto was born March 23, 1955, at Sacramento, Calif., the son of Alberto Solis and Delores "Lola" Garcia. He grew up in Sacramento, Calif., before moving to Grand Island.
He was employed at Swift & Company until he was no longer able to, due to poor health.
He will be remembered as a hard worker with (a little) stubborn streak. Alberto was passionate about cars, especially lowriders. He loved listening to the oldies and was there to lend a helping hand when needed.
Survivors include his wife, Dottie Solis; children, Alicia Solis (Lorenzo Gutierrez), Albert Solis Jr. (Alejandra Solorzano) and Candelario Solis; stepchildren, Jovani Trejo (Crystal), Indalecio Alcorta (Michelle), Martiniano "Marty" Alcorta and Juanitta Alcorta; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; and a sister, Carmen Garcia.
He was also survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John Lee (Gloria) Trejo, David Dean Trejo, Jessie Lange (the late Lewis Lange), Leeanna (Jim) Koperski, Josephine (Randy) Baland, Sylvia Sorensen (the late Rick Sorensen), Lucy Grado and Miguel Trejo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Raymond Solis; sisters, Juanita Contreras and Mary Helen Garcia; and stepsons, Jose Alcorta and Anthony Alcorta.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 29, 2021.