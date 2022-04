From your nephew Michael [email protected] (916) 233-5150 I am at a loss for words during this sorrowful time. I wish I could do more than give you my sympathy because my Uncle deserves much more than just my words. There is a quote that I have always treasured. It is by Helen Keller. "What we have once enjoyed, we can never lose. All that we Love Deeply becomes a part of us." Even-though my Uncle lived far away from me, He is always in my heart and my prayers, Uncle Albert was an amazing Uncle! Through my childhood years, I grew up without a father. Uncle Albert filled in that gap for me, Uncle Albert is my idol. I loved the music that he listened to and I loved how he cared for his cars. I was depressed and mad when he left California. Growing up, there were few times we were together, but those were great memories for me. The one thing that I regret is that I failed as a nephew. I should have visited him in Nebraska and should have called him more often. I pray to God to bring peace and solace to my Uncle's family; To his loving family: may your memories give you peace and comfort. I have only the memories to live with now. Uncle Albert will be missed forever and always. Uncle Albert will be treasured in my heart and will stay there until I meet with him someday again. I love you Uncle Butchie! Rest In Peace.