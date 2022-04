PHILLIPS - Alexander "Alex" Robert Sohl, 31, of rural Phillips, died as the result of an accident on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

A Celebration of Life service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial will be at the Phillips Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

More details will appear later.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 1, 2022.