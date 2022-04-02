Menu
Alexander Robert "Alex" Sohl
PHILLIPS - Alexander "Alex" Robert Sohl, 31 of rural Phillips, died as the result of an accident on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Celebration of Life Service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 5 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial will be in the Phillips Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined at a later date.
Alex was born on May 10, 1990, in Grand Island the son of Gary and Mona (Metzger) Sohl. He attended Howard Elementary through the 2nd grade when his family moved into Hamilton County and he continued his education in Aurora. Alex was employed as an operator by Aurora Ethanol Plant.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Gary and Mona Sohl of rural Phillips; brother, Ben (Trinity) Sohl of Kenesaw; grandparents, Dale and Donna Zigler of rural Phillips and Jodie and Larry Spotanski of Omaha; his nephew, Beau; girlfriend, Adriana Ramirez and her children whom he loved, Jaszlyn and Jaiden; his 4-legged best friend, Elmer; uncles, Brett Zigler and Tony (Jamie) Zigler; his close friend-coworker, Jesus Reyes and many cousins, friends and coworkers.
He is preceded in death by his grandpa, Glenn Figgins.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 2, 2022.
