Alexandria E. Huryta
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rasmussen Funeral Home
311 Grand Ave
Ravenna, NE
RAVENNA - Alexandria E. Huryta, 99, of Ravenna died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Seneca Sunrise in Ravenna.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Ravenna. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will officiate. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.
Visitation will be prior to service time Friday at the church. Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is assisting the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.rasmussenfh.com.
Alexandria Eva Huryta was born Jan. 10, 1922, in Rockville to Alex and Cecelia (Krakowski) Bartunek. She grew up and attended school in Rockville.
She married Edward Huryta on March 8, 1944, in Farwell. The couple made their home on the farm north of Ravenna. They moved to Ravenna in 1994. Edward passed away in 2002.
Alexandria moved to Seneca Sunrise in May 2016.
She enjoyed polka music and dancing.
Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl (Ron) Vogt, and son, Lynn (Faye) Huryta, all of Ravenna; six grandchildren, Kevin and Kathy Vogt, Pam and Kendall Bruce, Kila and Tim Turek, Troy and Dawn Vogt, Dr. Jason and Hannah Vogt, Elliot and Samantha Huryta; 20 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; and sons, Marvin and Gordon.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 11, 2021.
