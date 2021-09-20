Menu
Allan R. "Al" Andreasen
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Allan R. "Al" Andreasen, 79, of Grand Island passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
A gathering to celebrate Al's life will be set at a later date.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
More details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Stonewood Community Center
3828 Ironwood Ave., Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were very saddened to hear of the loss of your father/father-in-law/grandfather. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time. We send our love and prayers from us and our family. With our deepest sympathy and love!! Chuck & Sue
Chuck & Sue Pavelka
October 2, 2021
So very sorry to hear about Al. My sympathy for your family.
Dennis Bond
Friend
September 22, 2021
