Allan R. "Al" Andreasen, 79, of Grand Island passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
There will be a gathering to celebrate Al's life from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Stonewood Community Center, 3828 Ironwood Ave., Grand Island.
Al was born Aug. 18, 1942, in Hastings, the son of Lawrence and Elsie (Murrish) Andreasen. He graduated from Kearney High School, class of 1960.
A motorcycle enthusiast, Al had been riding bikes his whole life. He had been a mechanic since the age of 15, and had worked at Green Bear Frame and Axle for 40 years. Known for his honesty, he absolutely never took advantage of a customer.
He rebuilt cars and was currently in the process of rebuilding a '64 Mustang. A handyman for his family, he could fix or rebuild nearly anything. Al was a member of the Platt Duetsche.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Arlene; two sons, Mike (Tina) Andreasen of Colorado and Jeff (Toni) Andreasen of Kearney; stepdaughter, Barb (Chris) Killion of Bellevue; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers-in-law, Harold (Karen) Liske of Omaha and Leo (Maxine) Liske of Grand Island; two sisters-in-law, Donna Liske of Greeley and Darlene Allright of Grand Island; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; sister, Marjorie; infant brother, Robert; granddaughter, Allison; two brothers-in-law, Don Liske and Earl Allright; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marjorie and Gilbert McBride.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 29, 2021.