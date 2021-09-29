Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Allan R. "Al" Andreasen
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Allan R. "Al" Andreasen, 79, of Grand Island passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
There will be a gathering to celebrate Al's life from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Stonewood Community Center, 3828 Ironwood Ave., Grand Island.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Al was born Aug. 18, 1942, in Hastings, the son of Lawrence and Elsie (Murrish) Andreasen. He graduated from Kearney High School, class of 1960.
A motorcycle enthusiast, Al had been riding bikes his whole life. He had been a mechanic since the age of 15, and had worked at Green Bear Frame and Axle for 40 years. Known for his honesty, he absolutely never took advantage of a customer.
He rebuilt cars and was currently in the process of rebuilding a '64 Mustang. A handyman for his family, he could fix or rebuild nearly anything. Al was a member of the Platt Duetsche.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Arlene; two sons, Mike (Tina) Andreasen of Colorado and Jeff (Toni) Andreasen of Kearney; stepdaughter, Barb (Chris) Killion of Bellevue; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers-in-law, Harold (Karen) Liske of Omaha and Leo (Maxine) Liske of Grand Island; two sisters-in-law, Donna Liske of Greeley and Darlene Allright of Grand Island; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; sister, Marjorie; infant brother, Robert; granddaughter, Allison; two brothers-in-law, Don Liske and Earl Allright; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marjorie and Gilbert McBride.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Stonewood Community Center
3828 Ironwood Ave., Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We were very saddened to hear of the loss of your father/father-in-law/grandfather. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time. We send our love and prayers from us and our family. With our deepest sympathy and love!! Chuck & Sue
Chuck & Sue Pavelka
October 2, 2021
So very sorry to hear about Al. My sympathy for your family.
Dennis Bond
Friend
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results