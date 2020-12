ELBA - Allan R. Hancock, 73, of Elba died on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.

Arrangements are pending with Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 1, 2020.